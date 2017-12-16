TG Lurgan covered TLC’s No Scrubs as gaeilge

During the festive season, there’s nothing better than belting out those old-school classics on the dancefloor in your best attire.

So you can imagine our excitement when we came across TG Lurgan’s cover of TLC’s No Scrubs, perfect for that Christmas party piece.

Micheala Grant and Kate O’Regan covered the classic with an acoustic-session vibe and we love it.

Trust us, the chorus will be stuck in your head all day so you might as well sing along.

Níl scrub ’tá uaim

Is scrub thú agus is cuma leat so

Ní bheidh mé fós ann

Nuair a fhilleann tú ar ais abhaile

Here are the lyrics, you know you want to:

Is buachaill thú a cheapann

Go bhfuil gach cailín ar do lorg

Ag smaoineamh faoi do shaol féin

’S gan buartha ar bith

Oh

Nílim ag iarraidh

A bheith leatsa ’s gan tú ’am go deo

Gan do ghrá iomlán

’S gan do lámh

Oh

Níl scrub ’tá uaim

Is scrub thú agus is cuma leat so

Ní bheidh mé fós ann

Nuair a fhilleann tú ar ais abhaile

(Gach rud arís)

Gan scrubs x8

(Cúrfa arís)

Nuair a fhilleann tú ar ais abhaile liom