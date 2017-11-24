Strictly Come Dancing's head judge teaches Will Ferrell how to dance on Graham Norton Show

Tonight's Graham Norton Show has the cast of Daddy's Home 2 joining Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas on the couch.

So excited for you all to watch the @TheGNShow tonight. Make sure you tune in at 10.35pm on @BBCOne. It’s going to be great! #TheGNShow Xx pic.twitter.com/5LAjB1kKZ2 — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) November 24, 2017

And when Graham reminds Will Ferrell of his love of dance, Shirley was only too happy to show him a few moves.

So the Strictly star teaches Ferrell a quick Cucaracha move to get ready for rhumba and the results are...well...see for yourself.

While it may never be too early for a ten from Shirley, we don't think Craig Revel Horwood would give them that generous a score.

via GIPHY