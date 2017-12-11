Storm Ophelia was the day we watched the most Netflix

October 16, Storm Ophelia day was the day we watched the most Netflix.

An end of year review also shows 'Stranger Things' was binge-watched the most within 24 hours of being released.

Around the world over 1 billion hours of programming was streamed every week.

While one subscriber in the UK watched the Bee Movie 357 times.

Mexico holds the top spot for having the most members and people in Antartica have been recorded watching Shameless.