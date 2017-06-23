Sparks flying across Cork city on Bonfire Night

Bonfire night is well and truly underway with smoke filtering through the bright Cork sky this evening.

In the tenth year of Cork's City Council's bonfire initiative events are taking place across the city.

Huge crowd see Fire Sculpture burn at Clashduv Park Family Fun Night #BonfireNight @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/LMOgTQLUDd — corkcityrecreation (@corkcityparks) June 23, 2017

Since the council took control of Bonfire Night, there has been a decrease in unauthorised and dangerous activity making the night a success for the city.

Well done to everyone involved in the fantastic Bonfire Night celebrations in Cork City! @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/X2fftsKoWS — Rebecca Loughry (@rebecca_loughry) June 23, 2017

Dowtcha Puppets have built some amazing bonfire sculptures which are being set a light tonight.

The last bonfire was in Clashduv Park tonight at 9pm

Here are some images so far tonight.