Sparks flying across Cork city on Bonfire Night

Back to Discover Home

Bonfire night is well and truly underway with smoke filtering through the bright Cork sky this evening.

In the tenth year of Cork's City Council's bonfire initiative events are taking place across the city.

Since the council took control of Bonfire Night, there has been a decrease in unauthorised and dangerous activity making the night a success for the city.

Dowtcha Puppets have built some amazing bonfire sculptures which are being set a light tonight.

The last bonfire was in Clashduv Park tonight at 9pm

Here are some images so far tonight.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover