Sorry St. Patrick, the Pop-Up Gaeltacht is the most Irish thing that will happen this week

If you’re Irish or just in the know, you’re aware that the best St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Ireland actually take place on March 16th as most of us have our national holiday off work.

This year, you may have noticed that Paddy’s Day takes place on a Friday, does this mean the 16th is out this year?

No, turns out there is something more Irish than St. Patrick himself taking place instead - the pop-up Gaeltacht.

For a while now, Gaeilgeoirs all over Dublin have been coming together once a month, to chat in our native tongue over a few scúps.

Due to its success - and for the week that’s in it - the group have decided to expand the event.

The ‘few scúps’ will now take place over the entire Dame District, from Bankers to the Mercantile.

Not only that, Gaelgeoirs all over the world are planning Pop-Up Gaeltacht’s in cities such as London, Belfast, Hong Kong and New York.

We all love to see our American fourth cousins once removed don their shamrocks on Paddy’s Day but can you how much more effective it would be if they used a ‘cupla focal’ too.