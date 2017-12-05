Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach
A skydiving Santa looking to make a grand entrance while delivering a toy to a nine-year-old girl broke his leg after crashing into a tree and pole as he came in to land at a beach in Florida.
George Krokus was dressed as Santa Claus during a skydive to deliver toys to the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament, news outlets said.
Madison Spiers, nine, saw the crash and later received a note from the toy Elf on the Shelf, named Kristoff.
The message said: "As we were about to land this big tree jumped right out in front of us!"
The elf, sporting a bandaged leg, said he was staying with the recovering Mr Krokus in hospital.
AP
