Skydiving Santa crashes on Florida beach

A skydiving Santa looking to make a grand entrance while delivering a toy to a nine-year-old girl broke his leg after crashing into a tree and pole as he came in to land at a beach in Florida.

George Krokus was dressed as Santa Claus during a skydive to deliver toys to the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament, news outlets said.

Madison Spiers, nine, saw the crash and later received a note from the toy Elf on the Shelf, named Kristoff.

The message said: "As we were about to land this big tree jumped right out in front of us!"

The elf, sporting a bandaged leg, said he was staying with the recovering Mr Krokus in hospital.

