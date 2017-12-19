Sister surprises siblings after they write to Santa asking her to come home

By Anna O'Donoghue.

As airports across the country emulate the opening scene from Love Actually, some family members sit at home still hoping that their loved ones will pop up any moment.

Ellen King Keane from Dublin even wrote to Santa to ask him to send his sister Leah home from Australia for Christmas as they had planned to spend it apart this year.

As Santa doesn’t grant wishes until Christmas day, the 12-year-old was in complete shock when her sister walked in the front door on Sunday.

See? Wishes do come true.

Watch the emotional reunion here:

Bless.