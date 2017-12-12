Sister denies bullied Keaton used ’N-word’ in school

By Greg Murphy

The sister of Keaton Jones, the young boy whose emotional video about being bullied went viral, has denied he uses the N-word.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

There are conflicting reports about why Keaton was bullied in school, with some suggesting he was making racially charged remarks towards fellow students.

Lakyn Jones posted on her twitter account: "Those who know me and my family know we aren’t racist. My brother doesn’t say the “N” word. Please leave it alone."

Those who know me and my family know we aren’t racist. My brother doesn’t say the “N” word. Please leave it alone — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 11, 2017

Keaton’s mother, Kimberly Jones, has also come under fire, with a number of people accusing her of offensive and possibly racist behaviour after several posts were noted on her personal Facebook page.

Ms Jones' Facebook page seems to have been set to private, but screenshots of her alleged posts have been doing the rounds on social media.

That viral video of #KeatonJones talking about being bullied is heartbreaking, and I feel sympathetic towards that child.

But his mom, Kimberly on the other hand, is a suspected racist who makes very problematic posts bullying Black protesters #TheIrony pic.twitter.com/NUhidunP8z — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 11, 2017

In one posted to Twitter by Tariq Nasheed, Ms Jones posts several pictures of herself and her family posing with the Confederate flag, and captioned ’I stand for the flag’, possibly targetted at NFL players who have chosen in recent months to kneel during the national anthem at football games.

"Dear butt hurt Americans," the post reads.

"If you aren’t bleeding, no bones are sticking out & and you can breathe, STOP crying!

"For the love, some folks clearly never picked a switch. And before y’all start talking to me about metaphorical, emotional, financial or historical blood & brokenness, Don’t.

"Join a group."

A GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for Keaton and his family has also been suspended by the creator.

In a note published on the page, Joseph Lam said that it wasn’t because of allegations of racism brought against Keaton’s mother.

Mr Lam claims he does not know the family personally.

He wrote on the account: "As many of you know I paused the donations as well as the comments. As I sit back and read these comments and watched the video again I feel I have to make this update. THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE MOM!!

"However passing judgement on her before you know her is a form of bullying. Condemnation before evaluation is the ultimate form of ignorance. I can’t even say for sure that any of whats being said is true. I don’t know the family personally and never claimed to have known them."