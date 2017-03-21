Seven year old Dublin kid donates €5 and lovely note 'to help people with no homes'

Dublin Simon Community have shared a lovely note they received with a donation from a very generous child.

Linnet wrote: "Hi, my name is Linnet. I am 7.

"Here is some money to help people with no homes. I'm glad that they are getting money with the help of some people.

"Thanks for helping them. Sorry if a fiver isn't much help."

Dublin Simon Community were quick to assure Linnet that the donated fiver would make a huge impact in the life of a homeless person.

"Linnet's kindness will allow us to make a real difference in a person's life, we'll be able to help find them a place to call home," they wrote on Facebook.

Such a sweet child!
By Denise O’Donoghue

