Seth Rogen pleads with Trump’s son to ask his dad to resign on Twitter

The power of Twitter is a mysterious phenomenon; it is used by world leaders, celebrities and the general public to express opinions - and in recent times to throw shade like it has never been thrown before.

Seth Rogan is the latest celebrity to succumb to the delicious accessibility of Twitter to directly engage one of his 5.22m followers, Mr Donald Trump Jr, and ask for his help.

Of course this was no easy request like, lend me a million dollars, this was a much more difficult task for the young Trump.

Seth asked Trump Jr to ask his dad, Mr Donald Trump AKA the President of the United States, to resign “before he destroys the planet.”

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Not satisfied to just send one tweet, Seth then sent a series of DM’s to Donald Trump Jr, explaining in detail what he would like him and his dad to do.

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Breaking down his request into three large direct messages, Seth mentioned the recent firing of Michael Flynn over his connection to Russia.

If @jasoninthehouse won't investigate Flynn's ties to Russia, maybe I can get his boss' son to help me do it. pic.twitter.com/bmOfDDepC3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

In his final message, Seth listed a number of options for Mr Donald Trump going forward including this zinger: “maybe just ask your dad to go back to hosting game shows? I bet he would prefer that.”

Sliding in to your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/zsUT4e2CnG — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Ouch!

So yeah, Maybe Seth will be down a follower in the morning, but we don’t think he really cares.