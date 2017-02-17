Seth Rogen pleads with Trump’s son to ask his dad to resign on Twitter

Back to Discover Home

The power of Twitter is a mysterious phenomenon; it is used by world leaders, celebrities and the general public to express opinions - and in recent times to throw shade like it has never been thrown before.

Seth Rogan is the latest celebrity to succumb to the delicious accessibility of Twitter to directly engage one of his 5.22m followers, Mr Donald Trump Jr, and ask for his help.

Of course this was no easy request like, lend me a million dollars, this was a much more difficult task for the young Trump.

Seth asked Trump Jr to ask his dad, Mr Donald Trump AKA the President of the United States, to resign “before he destroys the planet.”

Not satisfied to just send one tweet, Seth then sent a series of DM’s to Donald Trump Jr, explaining in detail what he would like him and his dad to do.

Breaking down his request into three large direct messages, Seth mentioned the recent firing of Michael Flynn over his connection to Russia.

In his final message, Seth listed a number of options for Mr Donald Trump going forward including this zinger: “maybe just ask your dad to go back to hosting game shows? I bet he would prefer that.”

Ouch!

So yeah, Maybe Seth will be down a follower in the morning, but we don’t think he really cares.
KEYWORDS: donald trump, seth rogen, twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover