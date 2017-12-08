Scottish newspaper asked readers to design a Brexit front page and the replies are brilliant

A newspaper in Scotland has asked its readers to design a front page describing what the impact of Brexit will be, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

The National newspaper cheekily suggests it will "help the UK Government out".

The headline on the front reads: ’UK finally releases details of secret Brexit impact reports:’. It is followed by a blank space for readers to fill in.

"What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow’s front page box, then tweet us a picture of it," they wrote.

It's over to you, readers! What will the impact of Brexit be? Help the UK Government out by writing or drawing on tomorrow's front page box, then tweet us a picture of it pic.twitter.com/LmQfyaH2Dv — The National (@ScotNational) December 6, 2017

The replies have been flooding in, and they are genius.

Here are some that caught our eye:

I'm going to go with: pic.twitter.com/UfI2QSsZGw — Dr Craig Dalzell (@thecommongreen) December 6, 2017

What would you put on the front page?