RTÉ Secret Producer account is the talk of Twitter

A mystery RTÉ producer is the talk of Twitter after setting up an anonymous account and publishing a series of tweets airing all their grievances.

As well as dishing the dirt the 'Secret RTÉ Producer' is also providing some humorous insights on all the goings on at the national broadcaster.

Apparently, Fridays are a pretty good day in the canteen - everyone gets super excited about the chips, beans and eggs for €3.50.

The tweets also suggest that some RTE staff enjoy frequent breaks and long lunches with some exercise classes.

RTE management are yet to comment.

The Secret Producer is even taking questions from people so head over to Twitter and drop them a DM if you have any questions.
