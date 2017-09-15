RTÉ Secret Producer account is the talk of Twitter
By Amy Ryan
A mystery RTÉ producer is the talk of Twitter after setting up an anonymous account and publishing a series of tweets airing all their grievances.
3/ Since the recession hit a decade ago, there have been basically no promotions. The same people are in the same jobs they were in 2008— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
Well, I now have more twitter followers than facebook friends. Although i know most of that is hate-following.— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 14, 2017
As well as dishing the dirt the 'Secret RTÉ Producer' is also providing some humorous insights on all the goings on at the national broadcaster.
Apparently, Fridays are a pretty good day in the canteen - everyone gets super excited about the chips, beans and eggs for €3.50.
3/ Excited. What is that - it's chips, beans and eggs for 3.50. Yeah, that's literally the most exciting for us in rte.— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
The tweets also suggest that some RTE staff enjoy frequent breaks and long lunches with some exercise classes.
start time: 10 am...ish. Normally people queue for our first coffee and scone in the oasis (thats the coffee shop in the rte tv building)— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
first break - 11am - time for another coffee. 20 mins minimum. i know we just had coffee, but hey.— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
Lunch 1-2. Although usually 1245-215. There are hour long exercise, running and yoga classes everyday. so people do them, and eat lunch.#rte— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
Second break around half three or four. That's another 20 minutes.— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 8, 2017
People start leaving around half five. by 6 the place is deserted #rte
RTE management are yet to comment.
The Secret Producer is even taking questions from people so head over to Twitter and drop them a DM if you have any questions.
It should go without saying, but this account is not affiliated with the station, merely my own personal views and observations.— secret rte producer (@rtesecretpro) September 7, 2017
