RTÉ presenter gets super-thoughtful present from Prime Time viewer

A Waterford Prime Time viewer reached out to RTÉ presenter Katie Hannon after seeing her using a ‘cheap biro’ on the show.

The kind-hearted soul, who was watching the show became perturbed by the sight of such an established presenter using a shoddy implement.

Jumping into action, the individual gathered together a fine selection of pens and posted them to Katie at RTÉ.

Four fancy pens from from a Dungarvan viewer who was dismayed to see me holding a cheap biro on #rtept. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/h5vxQIqVtB — Katie Hannon (@KatieGHannon) February 17, 2017

Katie seemed overwhelmed with the gesture and posted a pic on Twitter of her with her four new pens and the envelope that was simply posted to Ms Katie Hannon “Prime Time Lady” RTÉ, Donnybrook, Dublin.

Bet she will think twice about the type of pen she will use on TV from now on.

Kudos to the uber-observant Prime Time viewer who believes in standards!