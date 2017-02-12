Room to Improve: The size of this couple's utility room is dividing the nation

If the stress of Dancing with the Stars wasn't enough for you this week, Room to Improve is well on the way to dividing the country again.

Dessie and Kelly from Westmeath are the stars of tonight's home improvement show and Kelly's request of a huge utility room is causing some friction between herself and host Dermot Bannon.

It's also causing quite a stir online.

Knock it down and just build one big utility room #roomtoimprove — William Belton (@belton_william) February 12, 2017

Dermot demonstrates how big Kelly's utility room actually will be #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/3GHJCvSg1E — Siobhán Doyle (@thekickart) February 12, 2017

A good utility room is so much better than an extra bedroom!! I'm with Kelly on this one! #roomtoimprove — Michelle (@chellsweeney) February 12, 2017

Poor Kelly has obviously washed too many jerseys & fallen over 2many dirty kit bags.Just build her the utility room Dermot! #roomtoimprove — Sharon Ní Nuaman (@sharonmnewman) February 12, 2017

The whole house should be one huge open plan utility room, put a few beds and a sofa in there, sorted. #roomtoimprove — Karl Waters (@detlin808) February 12, 2017

#roomtoimprove Well if they apply for new planning they can put an even bigger utility room in. Add a glass roof for the Irish weather ;) — Sandra Maguire (@SandraMaguire) February 12, 2017

Does she just want a blank box with a utility room and no daylight #roomtoimprove — Holly Furlong (@HollyFur) February 12, 2017

"I want a massive utility room but I don't want big windows"

"Who will we get to design it?"

"Dermot Bannon,he'd love that"#roomtoimprove — Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) February 12, 2017