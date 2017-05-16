Rogue horse jumps hedges to join cyclists on road

Last Friday, a group of Derry cyclists had a lucky escape from a rogue horse that decided to join their cycle.

Around 100 members of the Foyle Cycle Club were out when a white horse joined them.

It's reported that the horse jumped three or four hedges and then out on the road.

The cyclists were extremely lucky that the horse did not stop in front of them and cause a pile-up or start running towards them.

Jonny Collins shared the video online on May 12, it has reached over 107k views so far.