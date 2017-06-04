RNLI release 'powerful' new video Float To Live

The RNLI has released a new video showing people the importance of not panicking if you fall into water.

The 'Float to Live' video highlights some important steps to follow if somebody finds themselves unexpectedly in cold water.

It is being described online as a very powerful video.

Gareth Morrison from the RNLI says the video features some key pieces of advice.

"The RNLI have a strong message this year and that message is - should you fall into the water, that could be the water at sea or inland in a canal, is to fight your instincts not to instantly scream or shout for help but to try and lay on your back to remain calm and still, and wait about 60 seconds for the initial cold shock to pass before you shout for help or swim to safety," he said.