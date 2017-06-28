Review: Body&Soul festival 2017

By Amy Ryan

Body&Soul is festival that has grown to be one of Ireland’s biggest summer-time events.

There is a magical, fairytale vibe in the castle grounds, with walled gardens, winding forest walks and quirky artistic installations.

Located in Ballinlough Castle, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, the drive to the festival is not for the faint-hearted.

With very few signs to direct festival goers, it was a struggle to find the entrance even after we were given directions by some bored-looking stewards bumming cigarettes from people.

The security on site didn’t make a better impression. There were some stewards who were very young, there for the free ride if you ask me. They looked completely bewildered when you asked them the simplest of questions.

I asked one if we could take a shortcut through the campervan site to go to the car park. “I was just told to stand here”. I’m not sure if he even knew why he was there. Bless him. Another young girl was perched in the campsite with a speaker and alcohol, having the time of her life while she was on the job too.

The same cannot be said for the rest of the personnel working in the festival, thankfully. The medics were efficient and professional. I saw a man collapse in the main arena, they responded quickly and had him off on a stretcher in minutes.

It is unfortunate that they were unable to help the 31-year-old man who lost his life at the festival, a sudden death that took place on Saturday June 24.

The festival has grown by the thousands in the last number of years and I’m not sure if organisers are prepared for it.

Don’t expect to be able to stay clean while you’re there, the showers only open briefly in the mornings and the queues aren’t worth waiting in.

The same goes for the ATM. With only one on site, you could be waiting up to an hour to get some cash.

That said, the toilets are one of the best I’ve seen. They were cleaned out every morning and there was even toilet paper in some of them. Now that is festival luxury.

Poor hygiene is a given when camping, you just have to accept that everyone is in the same boat and get on with it.

The line-up was nothing for me to be excited about. This isn't a festival where you're going to find Queen B or other musical royalty.

King Kong Company were the only band on my must-see list. They didn’t disappoint either but they didn’t bless us with their presence for long enough. An hour felt too short a time to really get into it.

Aside from them, there was a good mix of genres that could attract any audience and cater to all tastes.

So the music takes care of the traditional festival goers who are just looking to party the weekend away, but what about the intellectuals?

The Library of Progress had some fantastic talks for people who want to discuss the meaning of life, and what not.

The Sanctuary could even provide spa treatments for all your diva needs. An unusual array of activities that I was surprised to see would be at the festival.

Before going, I wondered how all these activities would mix together. Body&Soul is most definitely a festival for anyone, of any age and of different interests.

It’s a family-friendly festival, there are so many activities for children and there is a family campsite so you won’t have to worry about drunken neighbours stumbling into your tent.

Overall, the festival was one of the best I’ve been to in Ireland. Getting to the location is the worst part but once you are there, you’ll have a weekend that you won’t forget.

I had always found it strange to see families going to festivals, alongside young adults who have been drinking for days on end. However, this is definitely a festival you could bring the kids along to and they will have plenty to keep them entertained.

Another major plus is that it is an over 20s event. Other festivals have been ruined by younger crowds arriving to drink too much for the weekend.

Body&Soul has a friendly, hippy aura that differs to that of any other in Ireland. Don’t miss out on the festival while it is still relatively small, which won’t be for long.