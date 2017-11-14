Prague Zoo are hopeful critically-endangered twin tiger cubs will survive
Twin Malayan tigers born in the Czech Republic have a good chance of survival, a zookeeper has said.
The cubs - a male and a female - were born at Prague Zoo on October 3.
So far, only two European zoos have managed to breed the subspecies of tiger, most recently a zoo in Halle, Germany, in 2013.
There are only a few hundred Malayan tigers surviving in the wild in Asia and they are classified as critically endangered.
A key obstacle for breeding is that males are too often aggressive toward their female partners.
Other problems include the inability of a mother to take care of the cubs as well as the risk of disease.
Keeper Pavel Brandl says the 11-year-old mother, Banya, has been doing well and the two cubs are fine.
They will be named in December.
AP
