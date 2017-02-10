Postcard delivered to West Cork from Thailand against the odds

This proves it's worth your while to befriend your local postie.

The local heroes at An Post have made headlines in the past for delivering letters without addresses, such as this one with a hand-drawn map, and this one to 'near a street called Cul de Sac'.

Cork TD Noel Harrington has shared yet another amazing feat from the company with us.

With just three words in the address section, this postcard successfully travelled from Chiang Mai, Thailand to the wilderness of West Cork and landed at the correct house In Allihies.

Photo: Richie Hodges

With such a small population there can't be too many Jimmys living in Allihies, right?