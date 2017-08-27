Pics: McGregor vows to take over Irish whiskey market with 'Notorious' brand at post fight press conference

Conor McGregor has said he is bringing out a brand of whiskey at his post-fight press conference, writes Ciara Phelan.

Walking to the podium at the T-Mobile Arena after the Crumlin native was stopped in the 10th round by Mayweather, McGregor held up a bottle and shouted "Notorious Irish whiskey coming soon."

McGregor shows up to press conference with a bottle of his own 'Notorious' whiskey https://t.co/wvcO1Ih1tK pic.twitter.com/iFLAKmDy9A — NBA World (@NBAWorldNewz) August 27, 2017

"I'm going to take over the Irish whiskey market and this is delicious," he said.

McGregor addressed Mayweather as a "composed individual."

"It was a good fight, I tried to bust you up in the early rounds but you are one composed individual," he said.

"You switched up your game plan three times.

"I thought you were being outboxed, then you went to the ropes then you came forward with our hands up.

"I didn't expect you to have three game plans.

"It was a hell of a fight, I have this patch in fights when I get wobbly, it's more fatigue.

"I thought it was 5-4 going into round 10 and I would like to have seen the bell to see what's what."

McGregor was non-committal about his future.

Connor McGregor's entering the whiskey business. Here's a look at "Notorious Whiskey" 🥃 pic.twitter.com/5xsxPkg6FB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 27, 2017

Conor McGregor hits the stage with a bottle of whiskey pic.twitter.com/B0Mq02a6Th — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 27, 2017

"I'm young, I'm fresh and I'm ready, I was just tired in there, I wasn't dazed or rattled.

"I'm going to hit Ibiza for a childhood friend's wedding and going to hire a 100 foot yacht.

"Those are my plans and then we'll see what's next.

"This was some buzz, to come in and face this man. There were so many doubters, people said it wouldn't happen and then they said I wouldn't lay a glove on him.

"I have many options in mixed martial arts and I'm sure opportunities will present themselves in boxing.

"You can say what you want but I worked my ass off for this.

"I need to get over that dip, it's happened a few times. I've reached great heights and I'll continue to reach great heights."