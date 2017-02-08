PICS: A lost teddy bear is looking for his thunder buddy at Cork Airport

Someone has lost their best friend and Cork Airport is doing their best to reunite the pair.

Three days ago a pink teddy was spotted loitering alone in the lounges of the Rebel County's fine airport and the kind staff decided to embark on a mission to return him to his owners.

Posting on their Facebook page, the staff said: “This pink Teddy should have been heading off on a flight earlier today but got separated from his travelling companions. If you are missing Teddy please contact us. Teddy has had his dinner and tea and is relaxing in our lounge at present”

After 24 hours in airport custody, with no contact from the teddy's bestie and co, Cork Airport posted another adorable pic of the bear, this time beside a sign saying: “Help me find my owner.”

On day three of the bear's stay at Cork Airport, the staff got a little palyful with their new friend and posted a picture of the teddy 'playing the blues' for passengers on the airport piano.

Who knew the bear had such marvellous hidden talents!

Cork Airport are doing their best to reunite this pink bear with his family, if you know who owns this bear, please contact Cork Airport on their Facebook page or by clicking here.