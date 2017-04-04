People were left frustrated and angry watching Ireland's Property Crisis last night

Back to Discover Home

Ireland's Property Crisis, a documentary that aired on RTÉ last night, was met with anger and frustration by viewers.

The show followed a week in the life of those living through the current housing crisis.

The show looked at all sorts of people in the crisis, from those facing homelessness to those seeking mortgages and also looks at those trying to help people struggling through the crisis.

It also looked at the other side of the aisle, focusing on landlords, auctioneers and sellers.

The broadcast was met with a mix of emotions from viewers, mainly anger and sadness at the state of housing in the country.

The documentary is still available on the RTÉ Player.
KEYWORDS: housing, property, mortgage, showbiz, TV, entertainment, Ireland's Property Crisis, documentary

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover