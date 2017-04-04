People were left frustrated and angry watching Ireland's Property Crisis last night

Ireland's Property Crisis, a documentary that aired on RTÉ last night, was met with anger and frustration by viewers.

The show followed a week in the life of those living through the current housing crisis.

The show looked at all sorts of people in the crisis, from those facing homelessness to those seeking mortgages and also looks at those trying to help people struggling through the crisis.

It also looked at the other side of the aisle, focusing on landlords, auctioneers and sellers.

The broadcast was met with a mix of emotions from viewers, mainly anger and sadness at the state of housing in the country.

this #IrelandsPropertyCrisis show is so fucking depressing — Ken Early (@kenearlys) April 3, 2017

We're a nation of extremes, things are either really good or gone to shit #irelandspropertycrisis — Dan O Brien (@DanBlueChief) April 4, 2017

Fuck me the property crisis really is mad where do they get these prices from #IrelandsPropertyCrisis — ivan whyte (@luckylipsy85) April 3, 2017

#IrelandsPropertyCrisis boom to bust 10 years ago. Boom to an inconceivable bust on the way. Our political system Is a muppet show. — tomas murray (@9999Rachel) April 3, 2017

I'll get into my own bed tonight and never will have felt so grateful for it! #IrelandsPropertyCrisis — Anthony Hayes (@Ant_Hayes) April 3, 2017

There are marches for everything except homelessness. Simple answer, people don't care unless directly affected #IrelandsPropertyCrisis — Ciaran Gilligan (@CiGilly) April 4, 2017

More cranes . More bank debt. More properties. I've see this horror film before.#IrelandsPropertyCrisis — Maria (@MissyMotivator) April 3, 2017

Why do we Irish feel we have the "right" to own a house? If we had a reasonable and secure rental market= no problem #IrelandsPropertyCrisis — David Twoomey (@TwoomeyDavid) April 3, 2017

The documentary is still available on the RTÉ Player.