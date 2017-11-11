People have hit back at transphobic comments made during Caitlyn Jenner’s Late Late interview

Last night transgender reality TV star and Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the Late Late Show.

The 68-year-old, who revealed her identity as a trans woman in April 2015, chatted to Ryan Tubridy about life, her transitioning period and how her family dealt with the news.

During her interview, viewers took to social media to express their views and unfortunately a lot of them contained homophobic and transphobic messages.

Some hit back at the messages, calling those viewers out on the matter.

Going by the #latelate tweets tonight, Ireland still has plenty of transphobic, racist young people. Which is a bit depressing. — Cahal Boyd #JFT96 (@cahalboyd) November 11, 2017

i am the LAST person to come to the defense of Caitlyn Jenner but the people using her appearance on the #latelate to spew transphobic bile makes me sick. — Celtic Spike (@Celtic_Spike) November 10, 2017

#latelate Whatever anyone may think of the Kardashian's at least Caitlyn had an actual talent back in the day she's an inspiration I think — Aisling Prendergast (@Aislingp93) November 10, 2017

You might not like Caitlyn Jenner and that's fine. You don't have to like everybody. But don't be transphobic. That's just showing your ignorance #latelate — Jennifer Canesten♠ (@Neev_ie) November 10, 2017

Looking at most of the tweets about Caitlyn Jenner I’m disgusted! I thought Ireland was better than this! I’m actually ashamed and embarrassed for these people! It’s 2017! Either get with it or shut the fuck up!! #LateLate — Jónathan (@ItsJonathan1404) November 10, 2017

Fair play to Caitlyn Jenner #latelate — Ciara❤️ (@cnep80) November 10, 2017

Others commended Caitlyn on her bravery:

Isnt @Caitlyn_Jenner amazing!!



I still hate the Kardashians😂😂 but Caitlyn is so brave #LateLate — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) November 10, 2017

Now this is what the #LateLate should be! What a great interview with Caitlyn @Caitlyn_Jenner - such courage and so well told. Respect 👏🏻 — Niall Horan (@niallhoran) November 10, 2017

Don’t know how people think they’re relevant enough to have an option on Caitlyn Jenner. She’s who she is, you’re who you are. Nothing will change that #latelate — Stephen O’Reilly (@stephenoreilly_) November 10, 2017

#LateLate @Caitlyn_Jenner thank you for your open and honest interview, I admit I was baffled by you and your choices, but hearing you and that young guy in the audience made me realise we all need to open our minds to things not on our radar. — Caoimhe Brennan (@CCJFB) November 10, 2017

Walked into work tonight & @Caitlyn_Jenner was on the #latelate. It was actually really nice to hear all the old men in the lounge talk so positively about her. — aoife charlotte 🕸 (@aoifecharlotte_) November 11, 2017