People have hit back at transphobic comments made during Caitlyn Jenner’s Late Late interview

Last night transgender reality TV star and Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the Late Late Show.

The 68-year-old, who revealed her identity as a trans woman in April 2015, chatted to Ryan Tubridy about life, her transitioning period and how her family dealt with the news.

During her interview, viewers took to social media to express their views and unfortunately a lot of them contained homophobic and transphobic messages.

Some hit back at the messages, calling those viewers out on the matter.

Others commended Caitlyn on her bravery:
By Anna O'Donoghue

