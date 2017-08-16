People are taking to Twitter to give Leaving Cert students advice

Today is the day we all dreaded once in our lifetime - leaving cert results day.

As the students, mammies, dads, uncles, aunties and the smug siblings who ‘found themselves in college’ make their way to the schools in droves, people have been taking to Twitter to give them some of their stellar advice.

We use the term ‘stellar adivce’ very loosely.

Best of luck to #leavingcert students getting results. Perhaps you're a future entrepreneur. These companies all started in their garages: pic.twitter.com/E7RaLjQTQP — Claire Mac Namee (@ClaireMacNamee) August 14, 2017

Now isn't the time to fret over #LeavingCert results. There'll be plenty of time for that when you wake screaming from bad dreams forever. — Donal O'Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) August 15, 2017

I got a D in chemistry.

Now I've a PhD.

It's not in chemistry. #leavingcertresults — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) August 16, 2017

You guys, do not even worry about the #LeavingCert as today there are jobs like this to be had 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kk8KLeW07L — Carol Byrne (@Carolb10) August 15, 2017

I got a C3 in biology and 450 points in the #leavingcert and now I'm a PhD student in microbiology/biochemistry. Be grand lads. — Joanne Duffy (@FluffaloDuffy) August 15, 2017

So Tomorrow a new chapter in your life begins...

In Australia#LeavingCert — Ryan Cullen (@RyanCullen90) August 15, 2017

Good luck to all receiving their #LeavingCert results today! Don't worry lads, could be worse... pic.twitter.com/X08EcubLCB — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) August 16, 2017

Remember kids, no matter what you get in the #leavingcertresults tomorrow,

you are smarter than the President of the USA — Vinnie Quinn (@vinniequinn) August 15, 2017

We got a D in maths. We now run the 50th most popular fake news twitter account. In Mallow. You do the math #leavingcertresults — Mallow News (@MallowNews) August 16, 2017

Ahh... I remember when I got my #leavingcertresults and they haven't done much at all for me since. — PJ (@PJ_CWarrior) August 15, 2017

Those seeking additional advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced guidance counsellors.