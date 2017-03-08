People are sharing strong messages on #InternationalWomensDay
It's International Women's Day, and time for us all to show our appreciation to the women in our lives.
Irish people at home and abroad are taking part in 'Strike 4 Repeal' in protest of the 8th Amendment of the constitution which bans abortion.
People across the world are taking to social media to show their love and determination in the struggle equality.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women. :) pic.twitter.com/LB4fvwdCLV— Hayley Cartwright (@haykate) March 8, 2017
If you don't fight for ALL women you fight for no women #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/XEJTFK7cJQ— Callie (@CallieThorpe) March 8, 2017
Women's rights are human rights.— Bittu (@theerthapathi) March 8, 2017
Defend the dignity of women.
Let not the gender bias, degrade a woman.#internationalwomensday #womensday pic.twitter.com/nDWpa0Urjg
In case someone asks do we still need #InternationalWomensDay in 2017? #IWD2017 pic.twitter.com/Ghw3LqPgas— Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) March 8, 2017
Happy #womensday to all the Mothers, Sisters & Daughters of the world. #IWD2017 #IWD pic.twitter.com/2LsW2CMGVR— Ayesha Khan (@KhanAyesha23) March 8, 2017
