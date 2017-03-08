People are sharing strong messages on #InternationalWomensDay

It's International Women's Day, and time for us all to show our appreciation to the women in our lives.

Irish people at home and abroad are taking part in 'Strike 4 Repeal' in protest of the 8th Amendment of the constitution which bans abortion.

So proud to march today 👭🤞🏼 #iwd2017 #strike4repeal #melbourne

People across the world are taking to social media to show their love and determination in the struggle equality.

Happy international women's day. #womensday2017 #womensday #lol #illustration #feminism

Weltfrauentag 2017... #Weltfrauentag2017 #womensday2017 #marchmania #internationalwomensday #Frauenpower

