Pawsome Dublin lad gets down on one knee with the help of Dog’s Trust

Could this be the marriage proposal of every dog lovers dreams?

It certainly was for Thalita Soares, a dog fanatic originally from Brazil.

A year and a half ago, Thalita met Karl McGarry at a bar in Dublin City Centre and they immediately hit it off, so much so he knew this was the lady that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

To cut the story short, fast forward to the day when he decided to propose.

As Thalita as is such a huge dog lover, Karl decided to contact Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Finglas and ask for their help.

After hearing how much Thalita misses her family’s rescue dog ‘Chocolate’ back in Brazil and how she ‘Skypes’ him all the time, they just couldn’t say no!

Karl told Thalita that he had a surprise planned and brought her to Dogs Trust where he revealed he had organised a tour of the Rehoming Centre as her big surprise – what Thalita didn’t know is that Karl had an even bigger surprise planned.

Following a special tour of the centre, the couple were taken into the centre’s training barn for Thalita to meet some puppies.

Unbeknownst to Thalita, Karl had delivered a ‘Will You Marry Me’ poster a few days earlier and this was pinned to the back of a table which was swung around as Karl got down on one knee and asked Thalita to marry him.

All together now … ‘and they call it puppy love’ …