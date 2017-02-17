Passenger takes on Trump with blistering track

British Indie Folk musician Passenger has dedicated a song to Donald Trump, but we have feeling he won't be too pleased.

The 'Let Her Go' star recorded a track called 'A Kindly Reminder' which discusses the Trump travel ban and his take on climate change and upsetting China.

The song includes the line: “If I could offer a kindly reminder, it's not okay to grab women by the vagina.”

Other zingers include: “And maybe it's because your hands are so small, that's why you have to build such a big f**king wall.”

According to Passenger's YouTube channel, “proceeds from the track are being donated to a charity working on the front lines of the refugee phenomenon by providing search and resuce services in the mediterranean to the men, women and children fleeing persecution and violence.”

All the more reason to give this track a listen.