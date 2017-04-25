Parents leave hilarious instructions for babysitter

An unsuspecting girl was left a hilarious set of instructions when she went to babysit.

The parents decided to leave her a 10-point list on everything she needed to know.

The girl's boyfriend posted it to Twitter and it has over 16k retweets so far.

The list starts with: “I encourage the kids to watch as much TV as possible so they will leave you the hell alone.

“Feel free to do the same.”

It also includes gems like, “let the kids have as much sugar as they want, as long as they will go away.”

These parents obviously haven't forgotten the days when they had to babysit.