Norwegian Air and Aer Lingus went toe-to-toe on Twitter over flights to the US

Back to Discover Home

Yesterday Norwegian Air announced that they would begin flights from Ireland to the US with fares starting from €69.

And as all companies are, they were thrilled to share the news on Twitter.

But one of Norwegian's new competitors, Aer Lingus, didn't think it was quite as grand as made out.

Shots fired. It wasn't long before shots were returned.

But it didn't end there. Twitter users were quick to get the popcorn and enjoy the unfolding war of words.

Nothing like a healthy Twitter row to clear the air. Let's hope they can all just get along.

via GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Twitter, Aer Lingus, Norwegian Air, USA, Ireland, flights

 

By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover