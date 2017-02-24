Norwegian Air and Aer Lingus went toe-to-toe on Twitter over flights to the US

Yesterday Norwegian Air announced that they would begin flights from Ireland to the US with fares starting from €69.

And as all companies are, they were thrilled to share the news on Twitter.

We are excited to launch our new non-stop routes from Dublin, Shannon & Cork to the USA from €69* one way. Book at https://t.co/ceCa6N5HHI pic.twitter.com/TP7dYMz329 — Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUK) February 23, 2017

But one of Norwegian's new competitors, Aer Lingus, didn't think it was quite as grand as made out.

No free bag?

No free seat assignment?

No free meal?

No preclearance?



Cheers, you're grand. https://t.co/aZIHqZJpJc — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 23, 2017

Shots fired. It wasn't long before shots were returned.

But it didn't end there. Twitter users were quick to get the popcorn and enjoy the unfolding war of words.

.@Aerlingus We got that covered... Transfer service between Stewart Intl Airport & Manhattan will be available for all flights *drops 🎤* https://t.co/sOgEWZrvJD — Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUK) February 23, 2017

Nothing like a healthy Twitter row to clear the air. Let's hope they can all just get along.

via GIPHY