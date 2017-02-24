Norwegian Air and Aer Lingus went toe-to-toe on Twitter over flights to the US
Yesterday Norwegian Air announced that they would begin flights from Ireland to the US with fares starting from €69.
And as all companies are, they were thrilled to share the news on Twitter.
We are excited to launch our new non-stop routes from Dublin, Shannon & Cork to the USA from €69* one way. Book at https://t.co/ceCa6N5HHI pic.twitter.com/TP7dYMz329— Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUK) February 23, 2017
But one of Norwegian's new competitors, Aer Lingus, didn't think it was quite as grand as made out.
No free bag?— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 23, 2017
No free seat assignment?
No free meal?
No preclearance?
Cheers, you're grand. https://t.co/aZIHqZJpJc
Shots fired. It wasn't long before shots were returned.
Free advertising from @AerLingus for Norwegian’s low-cost routes? That’s grand, thanks guys! https://t.co/uYpBTG6Obb— Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUK) February 23, 2017
But it didn't end there. Twitter users were quick to get the popcorn and enjoy the unfolding war of words.
.@NorwegianUK About those routes... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3JyZzVCDip— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) February 23, 2017
.@Aerlingus We got that covered... Transfer service between Stewart Intl Airport & Manhattan will be available for all flights *drops 🎤* https://t.co/sOgEWZrvJD— Norwegian UK&IE (@NorwegianUK) February 23, 2017
Nothing like a healthy Twitter row to clear the air. Let's hope they can all just get along.
