Missed First Dates Ireland? Here's what happened

Love was in the air tonight as five couples tried to find love on a blind date in Dublin's fair city.

Lucy from Roscommon was matched with 24-year-old Aidan.

Lucy is a student nurse, in her final year.

They had a few awkward encounters that had folks at home curling their toes with cringing embarrassment.

Aidan's confusion of Tinder struck a chord with the audience.

Although Aidan wanted to go on another date, Lucy, did not.

Jane, 26, from Wicklow and Daisy, 22, from Dublin were an interesting match. Daisy is a bisexual and Jane is a lesbian.

Daisy

Jane

The highlight of their date was the 'piss the bed story' Jane told about when she slept with a man.

They decided they would like to to meet again.

Lynn, 35, from Dublin, went on a date with Eamon, 27, from Limerick.

Eamon's clothes was the topic of conversation on Twitter.

But the pair hit it off and had a great time.

Unfortunately Lynn was not feeling the spark.

Simon, 33, Dublin and Sinead, 34 from Tipperary were next at The Gibson Hotel looking for love.

Sinead is a marketing manager who wants someone to impress her mammy

Simon works in media, and has a 12-year-old girl, while Sinead has a 16-year-old son,

And they hit it off.

Simon took the bull by the horns and asked Sinead out before the awkward moment of truth.

Conor, 22, louth and Mary, 30, Laois were the final couple of the night.

They were a bit nervous starting off...

But they bonded over their shared passion of golf...

And they decided to meet again.
