Missed First Dates Ireland? Here's what happened
Love was in the air tonight as five couples tried to find love on a blind date in Dublin's fair city.
Lucy from Roscommon was matched with 24-year-old Aidan.
Lucy is a student nurse, in her final year.
They had a few awkward encounters that had folks at home curling their toes with cringing embarrassment.
We're cringing 🙈 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/S0uP3Wv09h— Henparty.ie (@Henparty) February 16, 2017
i think i'm in love with the guy who's making jokes and is on the super awkward date #firstdatesirl— the real nim shady✌️ (@nimmmeh) February 16, 2017
Aidan's confusion of Tinder struck a chord with the audience.
"HEYA.. Creep" 😂😂😂 I love Aidan #FirstDatesIrl— Emma :) (@emma_eoc) February 16, 2017
Aidan couldn't have described Tinder more perfectly 🙊 #creep 😂 #FirstDatesIRL— Áine Dunne (@Aine_Dunne) February 16, 2017
Although Aidan wanted to go on another date, Lucy, did not.
OMG She said no!!!!!!!#FirstDatesIRL— Karl Henry (@karlhenrypt) February 16, 2017
Oops! awkward rejection there! #FirstDatesIRL— DeiseDispatches (@CatherineRotteM) February 16, 2017
"So what are you looking for, an asshole?" 😂 pmsl, go on my son #FirstDatesIRL— Claire O (@clairebear785) February 16, 2017
Jane, 26, from Wicklow and Daisy, 22, from Dublin were an interesting match. Daisy is a bisexual and Jane is a lesbian.
The highlight of their date was the 'piss the bed story' Jane told about when she slept with a man.
He wet the bed!!!! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/ushx5rAdPS— Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) February 16, 2017
They decided they would like to to meet again.
Lynn, 35, from Dublin, went on a date with Eamon, 27, from Limerick.
Lynn has a very progressive outlook! ❤️🙌 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/8nLiAY1wo0— COCO Television (@COCOtv_) February 16, 2017
Eamon's clothes was the topic of conversation on Twitter.
#FirstDatesIRL wow those trousers are tight 😬— Lisa Davidson (@yayadavidson) February 16, 2017
Omfg. The state of him. #FirstDatesIRL— Ian (@WooduLove) February 16, 2017
Eamonn your trousers need to be a little bigger on u. I can see the outline of ur leap card in ur pocket #firstdatesIRL— Keith (@Ragin_Spice) February 16, 2017
Eamon needs to button up his shirt or he'll catch his death #FirstDatesIRL— brian murphy (@typhoonmurphy) February 16, 2017
But the pair hit it off and had a great time.
Unfortunately Lynn was not feeling the spark.
"Yeah same yeah"........the eyes say otherwise #firstdatesirl— Patrice Sheridan (@Pattieios) February 16, 2017
'Same, yeah' #firstdatesirl Lies— Áine Cahill (@Aine_Cahill) February 16, 2017
Awww I thought they'd be gym buddies #FirstDatesIreland #firstdatesirl— Mary-Jane 💋💅🏼🥂🌟 (@GlamityJane1) February 16, 2017
Another no!! Poor fella 😢😢 #firstdatesIRL pic.twitter.com/CB8r3x2VZM— The Fancy Hen.ie (@TheFancyHen) February 16, 2017
Simon, 33, Dublin and Sinead, 34 from Tipperary were next at The Gibson Hotel looking for love.
Sinead is a marketing manager who wants someone to impress her mammy
A good set of teeth and a dancer You'd want to be going to the states for that sort of thing #FirstDatesIRL— Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) February 16, 2017
“Short arses need not apply.” 😂 I like Sinéad! This episode is a great one for quotes! #FirstDatesIRL— Scott (@evilsc0t) February 16, 2017
Simon works in media, and has a 12-year-old girl, while Sinead has a 16-year-old son,
Wait now these people have a 12-year old and a 16-year old... neither of them look like they'd have kids that age! #FirstDatesIRL— Shellers Ní M (@shellsbells_XD) February 16, 2017
Ohhh they both have KIDS!! Juicy plot twist ☕️ #FirstDatesIRL— Katie (@KjWheelo) February 16, 2017
And they hit it off.
Simon took the bull by the horns and asked Sinead out before the awkward moment of truth.
Fiiiiiiiiiinaly, after fucking months of this programme it's taken one lad to stop the awkward rejection before it can happen #FirstDatesIRL— Seán Curedale (@SeanCuredale) February 16, 2017
Aw, this date and these two are just a delight 😍 #FirstDatesIRL— Claire O (@clairebear785) February 16, 2017
Conor, 22, louth and Mary, 30, Laois were the final couple of the night.
They were a bit nervous starting off...
#FirstDatesIRL Conor on his date... pic.twitter.com/y3x7QVOjZG— Derek Fallon (@Derekfallon) February 16, 2017
But they bonded over their shared passion of golf...
Did you say golf #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/dgdwHbt11B— Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) February 16, 2017
They have all the sexual chemistry of 1st cousins #FirstDatesIRL— Mark Ryan (@MarkRyan1982) February 16, 2017
And they decided to meet again.
Awwwwww cute! #FirstDatesIRL— Roisin (@RoRoSuperRo) February 16, 2017
