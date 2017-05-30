Miming accusations on social media after technical glitch interrupts Down choir on Britain's Got Talent

A Co Down choir from St Patrick’s primary school took to the stage in the Britain's Got Talent semi-final last night, opening the show.

But before they could kick things off, Ant and Dec interrupted them to deal with some technical issues.

The choir was performing Katy Perry's Roar and before the duo interrupted them, the backing track could be heard featuring music and vocals. This led to social media accuse the show of miming.

Did anyone else hear a backing track with the kids singing without opening their mouths? #BGT — Matty D (@MattyDonald) May 29, 2017

#bgt Miming or backing track??? — Sonia Gaiger (@gaiger_sonia) May 29, 2017

Britain's Got Talent denied that the choir was miming and a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com:

"A technical glitch meant that the wrong song was played at the start of St Patrick’s Junior Choir performance as well as some vocals recorded during a rehearsal from them.

"The choir did not mime and we are very proud of their performance."

Many have defended the choir, saying the vocals that could be heard were just backing vocals, which are often used on shows like BGT.

Don't think it was miming, more backing vocals #BGT — Sooty MBE (@sootmeister) May 29, 2017

Watching school choir on #BGT and what a mistake that start was. Unfair on them kids when exposed to backing vocals on track. — StagePro Academy (@stageproacademy) May 29, 2017

@StevenTweetzz A lot of vocals & backing vocals are prerecorded on these shows especially groups! The girl group had about 40 voices on their track! #BGT — Paul Hennessy (@PaulTenor) May 29, 2017

The school itself spoke about the technical issues on Twitter.

Technical difficulties don't bother us! We rocked it! Get voting for us! #BGT — St. Patrick's P.S (@stpatricksdrum) May 29, 2017

In the end, their performance was excellent and it was plain to see the lead vocals were sung live.

Sadly the choir didn't make it through the final with DNA and Kyle Tomlinson securing the most votes, but they will still be very proud of their performance.