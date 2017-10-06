Miley Cyrus broke down during her thank you note to Hillary Clinton and you might too

Hillary Clinton was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and let’s just say things got a little emotional.

After the former presidential candidate chatted to Fallon about her new book, he welcomed some of the show’s female writers on as they wanted to express their gratitude to her through the form of thank you notes.

For the last note, Miley Cyrus came out to read her own tribute to Hillary through and broke down mid sentence.

"Thank you, Hillary, for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women,” she read through the tears.

You've been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?"

After the embrace, Clinton asked the host if she could read out an appreciation note of her own.

“Thank you Miley, the ‘Tonight Show’ writers and all of the women and young girls out there,” Clinton said.

“You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity. Together we’ve made our voices heard, we’ve done great things and we’ve come a long way. But as Miley would say, ‘We can’t stop. And we won’t stop.’”

Yup, that’s right she quoted Miley Cyrus in front of Miley Cyrus.

Take a peek at the entire segment below.

WARNING: You may need to grab the tissues.