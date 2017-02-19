Meet the woman who does the Luas announcements

Meet Doireann Ní Bhriain, the voice of the Luas.

We’re all familiar with her voice, but Snapchat celebrity James Kavanagh was filming a piece for RTÉ in Ranelagh and gave us a few snippets of his chat with the person behind the announcements.

They even hitched a lift on the Luas too…

If you can’t see the video, click here.

Ní Bhriain has enjoyed an interesting career prior to her Luas fame. She was a TV presenter with RTÉ for many years, and presented the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981.

She talked about her career and voiceover work in an Irish Examiner interview in 2011: “I began my career as a radio and television journalist and worked on a whole range of programmes.

“Hosting Eurovision was just one of many jobs. My overriding memory is that there was no auto-cue. I was terrified that I would forget my trilingual scripts. It was all very different back then — TV celebrities hadn’t even been invented.

“After 20 years in RTÉ, it was time to go freelance. I still have plenty of good friends and connections in the station but I couldn’t have remained working for a large organisation.

“I started out in radio and still love the power and intimacy of the medium. These days, I also do a lot of voice training and voice-overs.

“When it comes to voice-overs, I was delighted to be asked to record the Luas announcements recently in English and Irish.”

She also had some advice to help us all enunciate our words better…

“I train a lot of broadcasters and the most common problem is that people don’t open their mouths enough when they speak — they don’t use all of the equipment they’ve been given, such as the jaws and the tongue. Doing so helps you to speak more clearly and slowly.”

H/T: The Daily Edge.