Meath sheep farmer and his tractor accidentally stop high-speed chase on Valentine's Day

A high speed chase through the Meath countryside was ended by a farmer when he parked his tractor and trailer on a quiet country road and began rounding up his ewes from a nearby field.

Larry Fay's parking, which partly blocked the road, allowed gardaí to catch a suspected criminal, who couldn't get his van around the vehicle and double-deck trailer in the Drumconrath area.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and headed through the fields on foot instead.

"He ran through the sheep, jumped out of the pen and ran off up the hill," Fay told The Farmer's Journal.

"It’s a fairly steep hill and the lad wasn’t the fittest so he wasn’t going anywhere fast. The guards were shouting at him to give up, that they knew who he was. I said to him that he may get it over with that day."

The driver gave himself up when the pursuing gardaí, who beached their car on the side of the road in their haste, were joined by two more squad cars, an unmarked car and a garda van.

"The guards thanked me but they were there for another hour waiting for a tow truck to take away their squad car. I was trying to save time by parking on the road but I ended up being there for hours," the sheep farmer added.

