Man filmed taking a stroll completely naked

A man has been filmed walking down Glastonbury High Street in Somerset completely starkers.

The man, who was pushing a buggy, was accompanied on his stroll by a woman carrying a child. The lady and child are wearing clothes.

To each their own my friends.

The man is so deeply tanned, we wonder if he was ensuring he wouldn't get any lines across his hard-earned glow - you can't really deny it, it is a fantastic tan.

Steve Diment kindly recorded the scene, we imagine he was giggling to himself at the time, and uploaded it to Facebook saying "no words needed".

Welcome to Glastonbury folks! Love, the internet.

*Warning: There is nudity in this video. Credit: Steve Diment.*