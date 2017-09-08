Lords of Strut hosted a dance party on the DART and Dublin commuters loved it
08/09/2017
Cork legends Lords of Strut have brought their unique dance moves to an unexpected place: a DART train.
Armed with a mixing deck strapped onto a shopping trolley, the duo took to the rails to bring some Monday morning fun to commuters travelling into the city.
The passengers enjoyed a mid-morning Electric Picnic pick-me-up between Clontarf Road and Lansdowne Road.
Seántastic and Famous Séamus said "people were reserved but [enjoyed] the show on the DART.
"If everyone that took a photo had of danced it would have been even madder craic."
Brilliant.
