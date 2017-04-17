Looking for something to do this Bank Holiday? Look no further

Cruinniú na Cásca is hosting a number of events across the country today and there is something to suit all ages.

Kids

For the little ones in Dublin there is a lego event happening all day in St Stephen's Green.

The workshops focus on investigating and building projects such as bridges, skyscrapers and pyramids.

A fun way of entertaining the kids for a few hours!

Teens

For the teenagers in your life, maybe take them over to the Light House Cinema in Dublin, where they can catch screenings of a number of films, including 'The Young Offenders,' 'The Lobster,' 'The Secret Scripture,' and 'The Song of the Sea.'

That is sure to keep them quiet for awhile.

Gigs

If you are looking for a gig to take the edge off your Bank Holiday Monday, then this might be the ticket for you.

Jerry Fish is playing in Stephen's Green at 3.40pm and it is sure to be an eclectic and rousing performance.

Outside of Dublin

Around the rest of the country there is a few interesting things happening.

In Cork, you can see 'Song of the Sea' at the Triskel Arts Centre from 2pm.

In Dingle, Other Voices will be joining forces with Áine Ní Chobhaín to bring a light, art and music event to the public.

The performance kicks off at 4pm and 8pm.

