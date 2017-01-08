London commuters strip down for 'no trousers day'
08/01/2017 - 21:28:12Back to Discover Home
Pranksters staged a cheeky invasion of London's underground network to take part in No Trousers On The Tube Day.
What began as a madcap idea by a handful of people on New York City's mass transit system in 2002 has grown into an international celebration of silliness.
Now there are around 9,000-10,000 people who take part each year in the global good-willed stunt.
Hundreds of Britons, of all shapes and sizes, stripped down and kept a straight face as they rode on the underground in their underwear.
Confused commuters also saw the pranksters take part in a mannequin challenge on the concourse at Kings's Cross Station in central London.
Organiser Ivan Markovic said: "We have been running it for eight years here.
"We travel the Tube on the first Sunday of the year and just make a scene. We make people smile. We make people laugh and we get some lovely reactions."
It was a bit of a bummer that the tail end of the stunt clashed with the 24-hour Tube strike because "unfortunately I think a lot of people will not be able to make the after-party - which sucks," Mr Markovic said.
Beat the #JanuaryBlues and take part in No Trousers on the Underground Day (aka #NoPantsSubwayRide) this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/87jbEurGCq— YearAhead (@YearAhead) January 3, 2017
No Trousers on the Tube Day hits bum note ahead of 24-hour strike #London https://t.co/m7v3yCNYV7 @Easy_Branches pic.twitter.com/7Uocvo4RO4— @easyworldnews (@EasyWorldNews) January 8, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here