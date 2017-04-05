Listen:2FM's Breakfast Republic attempt to source tracksuits for the Women's National Football team

The Women's National Football team have the country talking this week after threatening not to play their friendly match on Monday against Slovakia due to the substandard conditions they are forced to endure.

This morning on 2FM's Breakfast Republic, Keith Walsh and Bernard O'Shea discussed the issues faced by the Irish women's soccer team, including the fact they have to give their tracksuits back after competing.

Taking matters into their own hands, Bernard and Keith decided to try and source 30 tracksuits that could be used by the women's team on official trips.

Listen here as Bernard and Keith attempt to cajole their listeners to buy Umbro tracksuits for the Women's National Football team.