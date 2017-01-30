Limerick cafe comes up with clever act of kindness

Limerick cafe and bar, Chez le Fab, has come up with a really clever act of kindness.

They have put a rail outside the front of the establishment which is full of coats.

Their sign reads: "Are you cold? Take one. Do you want to help? Leave one."

No doubt that someone in need of a jacket on a cold and rainy night in Limerick will be extremely grateful.

The rail will be a permanent fixture, day and night.

They said, "There's already been great generosity shown from the people of Limerick, long may it continue."