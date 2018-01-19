Latest: Fugitive who complained of unflattering mugshot arrested

Update 3.49pm: A fugitive who complained on Facebook about his unflattering police mugshot has been arrested.

Wayne Savage was wanted by Avon and Somerset Police for allegedly breaching a court order and failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old, from the Highbridge area of Somerset, had been due to appear in court to face charges of criminal damage, common assault and traffic offences.

The force posted an appeal for Savage on its Facebook page and he responded, saying: "Could have put up better pic."

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "We had issued an appeal to find the 33-year-old. Savage was arrested on Friday and is currently in police custody.

"He was apprehended within two days of our appeal and we'd like to thank our Facebook users, as well as the wider public, for their overwhelming response to the appeal."

Wayne Savage. Photo: Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire

Earlier 2.43pm: Fugitive trolls police over unflattering mugshot

A fugitive who is wanted by police appears to be trolling his pursuers - by complaining that the photograph of him being used is unflattering.

Wayne Savage is wanted by Avon and Somerset Police for allegedly breaching a court order and failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old, from the Highbridge area, had been due to appear in court to face charges of criminal damage, common assault and traffic offences.

The force posted an appeal for Savage on its Facebook page and he responded, saying: "Could have put up better pic."

He went on to respond to a number of people who shared or commented on the post, branding one person a "snitch" and saying that the police’s description of his physical appearance was not accurate.

Savage also posted a gif which showed a cat driving a car with a caption saying ’F*** the police’.

The Facebook profile belonging to Wayne Savage - who bears a strong resemblance to the wanted man - is equally tongue-in-cheek, listing his most recent employment as ’Former Manager at Prison Break’ and claiming that he studied "criminal activity" in Birmingham.

Police confirmed Savage remains at large and declined to comment on the social media posts.

"Savage is wanted for offences including breaching a court order and failing to appear at court on charges of criminal damage, common assault and traffic offences," a force spokesman said.

"He’s white, around 6ft 1in, of athletic build, with blue eyes and dark brown short/shaven hair.

"He has links with Highbridge, Weston-super-Mare and Birmingham although we believe he’s still in the local area."

- PA