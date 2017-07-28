Kildare to host Ireland's first 'lost luggage' auction

Have you ever flown with an airline who have lost your luggage but instead of returning it safely to you, you’ve just come to terms with the fact that it is gone to suitcase heaven?

Well, you might be finally able to get it back … at a cost that is!

Paul Cooke Auctions are selling off dozens of unopened suitcases which have not been recovered by airline passengers.

Not only will you receive the suitcase itself, you will also get all of its contents - kind of like a luggage lucky dip.

The Naas-based auctioneers will also be ‘selling’ household items such as tables, sofas, rugs and paintings.

Not only that, they’ve a huge selection of mobile phones and tablets.

The auction itself will take place on Thursday August 3 but you can view the items in advance on Wednesday August 2 from 9am - 6pm.

For more information, visit Paul Cooke Auctions on Facebook.