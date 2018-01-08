Kelly Clarkson was all of us when she saw Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes

Singer Kelly Clarkson was left utterly star-struck on the red carpet when she saw Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes.

As she prepared to be interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, Clarkson (who was presenting an award at the ceremony) was left in complete shock upon seeing one of her idols.

When she shouts in surprise, Seacrest asks what’s wrong as she exclaims, "Oh my God, that’s Meryl!"

Clarkson proceeds to greet Streep with Seacrest doing an introduction.

"Oh my God, can I meet you? I am such a fan!" said Clarkson upon meeting the actor.

"I’ve adored you since I was, like, eight!"

It really is heartwarming stuff.

Never change, Kelly.

More from the Golden Globes

75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress; Irish director wins Best Film at Golden Globes

Everyone LOVED Saoirse Ronan having her mam on FaceTime as she won her Golden Globe

Debra Messing called out E!’s gender pay gap while being interviewed on E!

The 10 best jokes from Seth Meyers’ Golden Globes monologue

Activists accompany stars at the Golden Globes red carpet

In pics: Stars don black at Golden Globes in solidarity with harassment victims