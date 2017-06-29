Judge Frank Caprio is our new hero .. and here’s why!
Real people have their cases heard in Providence Municipal Court everyday and much of the action is captured in highly popular local US TV show, Caught in Providence.
In this clip a woman facing charges reveals she is having a really tough year ... and it appears Judge Frank Caprio is listening.
Watch this and have your feelgood tank refilled ...
Judge Caprio we salute you.
