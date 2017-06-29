Judge Frank Caprio is our new hero .. and here’s why!

Back to Discover Home

Real people have their cases heard in Providence Municipal Court everyday and much of the action is captured in highly popular local US TV show, Caught in Providence.

In this clip a woman facing charges reveals she is having a really tough year ... and it appears Judge Frank Caprio is listening.

Watch this and have your feelgood tank refilled ... 

Judge Caprio we salute you.

Watch more of the action on the Caught in Providence You Tube channel here
KEYWORDS: Frank Caprio, Caught in providence

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover