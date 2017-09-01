JK Rowling has marked #19YearsLater by making Harry Potter fans emotional

by Greg Murphy

The day has finally come Harry Potter fans; it is officially 19-years later!

September 1 has always been important to witches and wizards across the world, as it was the day when we all went back to Hogwarts.

But, today is an extra special September 1.

Today is the day when the beloved story of our childhoods came to an end on Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross Station in London.

Today, if you go to that famous train station, you might see Albus Severus Potter, Rose-Granger Weasley, and Scorpius Malfoy as they prepare for their first days in school.

To many of us, however, this is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of a new one as this is also the day when The Cursed Child picks up the story.

JK Rowling, Twitter Goddess, and shaper of minds old and young, has marked the day with tweets to remind us that we all shared in the adventure together - we all went to Hogwarts.

Fans of the books have been turning up at King's Cross station today to show their love of the series.

Even Professor Flitwick turned up to wave students off!

At platform 9 3/4 with Warwick Davis! #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts #cursedchild #warwickdavis

A post shared by Claire Gallagher (@claire.gallagher) on

Happy first day of school! #hogwarts #warwickdavis #flitwick

A post shared by Talia De Marco (@taliade) on

Those fans who couldn't make the train today have been sending out their own special tributes

We're not crying; you're crying!
