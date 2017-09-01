JK Rowling has marked #19YearsLater by making Harry Potter fans emotional

by Greg Murphy

The day has finally come Harry Potter fans; it is officially 19-years later!

September 1 has always been important to witches and wizards across the world, as it was the day when we all went back to Hogwarts.

But, today is an extra special September 1.

Today is the day when the beloved story of our childhoods came to an end on Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross Station in London.

Today, if you go to that famous train station, you might see Albus Severus Potter, Rose-Granger Weasley, and Scorpius Malfoy as they prepare for their first days in school.

Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater ⚡️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017

To many of us, however, this is not the end of the journey; it is the beginning of a new one as this is also the day when The Cursed Child picks up the story.

JK Rowling, Twitter Goddess, and shaper of minds old and young, has marked the day with tweets to remind us that we all shared in the adventure together - we all went to Hogwarts.

We're not worthy of her!

.@m_abs All these people saying they never got their Hogwarts letter: you got the letter. You went to Hogwarts. We were all there together. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 7, 2015

Hmm. It *is* strange to think that Albus has been boarding the train for a whole year in the West End, but that's magic for you #CursedChild https://t.co/b1UYNmBzSx — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017

Fans of the books have been turning up at King's Cross station today to show their love of the series.

To those with us at King's Cross, and those joining us from all over the world, we wish you a safe and happy journey #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/wAo7B157Zj — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 1, 2017

Visited King's Cross today, ready for the Hogwarts Express. It was soooo amazing to see all the Potterheads <3 pic.twitter.com/YuZiqeuJ58 — Meykota Florage (@Meykota) September 1, 2017

Even Professor Flitwick turned up to wave students off!

At platform 9 3/4 with Warwick Davis! #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts #cursedchild #warwickdavis A post shared by Claire Gallagher (@claire.gallagher) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

Happy first day of school! #hogwarts #warwickdavis #flitwick A post shared by Talia De Marco (@taliade) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Those fans who couldn't make the train today have been sending out their own special tributes

Today is the 1st September 2017 #19YearsLater it is the beginning of the end for us Potterheads. Good luck Albus Severus 🐍 #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/Kkjr261aoB — Holly (@HollyHollybumps) September 1, 2017

I can't believe it's today?? Scorpius and Albus and Rose start Hogwarts TODAY #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/02QvCxvMRT — aimee (@horcruxhallcw) September 1, 2017

I made this lino cut illustration to celebrate today. I can't wait to see the play later! #19yearslater #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/j1tyrxprY6 — Rory Hopkins (@roryknight7) September 1, 2017

We're not crying; you're crying!