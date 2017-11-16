Japanese rail firm apologises because train departs 20 seconds ... early

A Japanese rail firm has issued a public apology after an intercity service left 20 seconds early.

The company says it "deeply apologises for the severe inconvenience" - even though no-one complained.

Japan’s trains are among the most punctual in the world.
KEYWORDS: Japan, Trains

 

