Island school with two students is looking for a head teacher

A tiny - and we mean tiny - school off the coast of Scotland is looking for a new headteacher and it could be you.

But before you pack your bags, there are a few catches you might want to be aware of.

The school, situated on Foula island, has only two pupils - and one will be leaving for high school next term.

Nicknamed ‘The Edge of the World’, after a film made there in the 1930s, the island has a population of just 32.

There is no post office, shop or pub on the island.

Builders also refuse to come to the island to fix it unless they were guaranteed to be able to leave the same day.

Speaking about the position, the current teacher has said: “‘I came thinking I’d do a couple of years. Some people do backpacking. I came to Foula and that’s been my adventure. But I miss the mainland. I want to go while I still love it here.’

An online posting by the school states: “This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is looking for an adventure.”