Irish TV channel to air first Children’s Hospice Telethon tomorrow

It's Children's Hospice Week and TV3 have been raising awareness and vital funds for Ireland's only such facility, LauraLynn, writes Pam Ryan.

Since Monday, TV3 viewers have raised an incredible €30,000!

Hey guys. I'm am incredibly proud to be involved with the #BeAHero campaign with @LauraLynnHouse If you have anything to spare at all... pic.twitter.com/FW6nZOBQac — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) May 24, 2017

Tomorrow, the station will air the first Children’s Hospice Telethon across all daytime programmes. All funds raised will go directly to LauraLynn Hospice to provide specialised care and support for children with life-limiting illness and their families.

Victoria Quinn, Head of Daytime Programming said: "We have had an amazing response all week from viewers across all the shows, but tomorrow is very special day, as it brings the week to a successful conclusion.

"We’ll be live across the day from the hospice with very special guests dropping into Ireland AM, Six O Clock show and Xpose.

"Elaine Crowley will be donning her cape to do ‘Superhero Swoops’ to deserving volunteers to say thank you for their tireless work.

"We won’t be announcing the final fundraising amount until the weekend live on Sunday AM, so you still have time to donate. Get texting!"

Right now there are over 3,800 children living in Ireland with life limiting conditions and 352 of these children die each year, most within their first year of life.

Since opening five years ago, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has cared for more than 325 children and their families.

You can support Children’s Hospice Week by texting SUPERHERO to 50300 to donate €4, or text a presenter's name to donate €2.

Our special hospice needs your help this #ChildrensHospiceWeek. Text SUPERHERO to 50300 to donate €4 to LauraLynn. #beahero pic.twitter.com/klRkIQK7ww — LauraLynn (@LauraLynnHouse) May 18, 2017