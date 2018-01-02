Irish Rail want to help this little piggy find his way home

Irish Rail is appealing to the owner of a stuffed pig to get in touch.

They have tweeted that George - Peppa Pig's bother is at Heuston Station with no ticket to get home.

George is a character from Peppa Pig and he is wearing a mask and cape.

Irish Rail want to help send him home.

Poor George!

George is at Heuston & has no ticket to get home! If he is yours let us know & we will get him to you pic.twitter.com/ElzuH52LQj — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 2, 2018

Jane Cregan company spokesperson for Iarnrod Eireann says he was handed in earlier this morning.

She said: "I am not sure which service he came from but he is very new looking so maybe Santa brought him or maybe he was another Christmas gift.

"If he is yours or if you have a small person who might be very upset that they are missing George, he is at Heuston.

You can get in touch with Irish Rail on Twitter or call 1850 366 222.

- Digital Desk