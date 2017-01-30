Irish man sends 'sneaky shipment' of Taytos 'before the borders close'

One Irish Reddit user has sent a 'sneaky shipment' of Taytos to his brother.

Danny sent almost 300 bags of the good stuff to UAE where his younger brother is having an international day at school. (not multipack bags either, very fancy)

Just look at them, Tayto sandwiches for all!

He said: "So am sending back just shy of 300 (284) bags of Tayto so he can distributed them at his school and spread some of the Irish goodness!"

However, the caption of his post is what captured the attention of other Reddit users. He wrote: "One last sneaky shipment to the US for the lads before the borders close!"

Fair play Danny boy.